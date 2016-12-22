|
Austrian author Thomas Glavinic is ambassador of the 'Urban' shoe collection by Dachstein
It's comprehensible why mountaineer footwear specialist Dachstein selected Thomas Glavinic for the 'Urban' collection...
Lena Hoschek and Vossen teamed up for a bathrobe
Austrian designer Lena Hoschek presented the 'Ahoy' SS 2017 collection during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin...
Insights into 1st press conference of Vienna Biennale 2017 'Robots. Work. Our Future'
...our digital future from social as well as economical aspects...
Nail art by CND for politically inspired Libertine SS17
The portrait of Libertine designer Johnson Hartig with crown on nails? Billboard and Hollywood Reporter's 'Pret-a-Reporter'...
The collaboration between choreographer Merce Cunningham and designer Rei Kawakubo
...is one of the themes at the exhibitions at MCA Chicago & Walker Art Center...
Fashionoffice snow sport tip: early morning skiing
...in the Alps such as with ski sport professional, Olympic gold medalist and record holder of the most medals in...
Google's 'Jacquard' textile device used at the new Levi's jacket designed for urban cyclists
The 'Levi's® Commuter™ x Jacquard by Google Trucker Jacket'...
Selection in 2017 'Greenery' style and natural mood: lip stick, skin care, clothing,...
with items by Colmar, Tom Ford, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tromborg, Swarovski, garden store...
Athleisure pants, arty wetsuits,... winners of 'ISPO Brandnew 2017' selected from sports industry start-ups
The ISPO jury selected from around 400 submissions...
What will happen at the Giardini in Venice in 2017?
After La Biennale di Venezia announced Christine Macel as new curator for next year's International Art Exhibition...