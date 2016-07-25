collections
Top Fashionoffice content during 2016

Generated on 1 January 2017 for 12 months: 82.000 global visits from US, AT, DE, FR, UK,... on Fashionoffice's own domains
Statistics by AddThis, Google Analytics, Blogger and additional traffic data by Quantcast.

Top article on Fashionoffice domains (visits measured via AddThis; 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2016)

Vienna Insight: 'Los Austriacos' by Tiberius designer Marcos Valenzuela Marcos Valenzuela pays homage to Austrian culture and lifestyle under the title 'Los Austriacos'...
Most viewed articles on Fashionoffice domains
(measured with Google Analytics 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2016)

Adriana Lima for 'Bikini Body' campaign by Calzedonia
After Sara Sampaio, Cameron Russell and Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima is the new face and 'Bikini Body' of Calzedonia...
 

Most viewed Fashionoffice articles - Blogger, Blogspot
(ranking after pageviews, statistics generated via Blogger.com)

Alpinism explored with clothing, shoes and art Around 1900, the founders of Kronplatzhütte wouldn't had ever believed that someday people will ride bicycles on Kronplatz...

The world is shaken; 'Views on Austria in Spring/Summer 2016' by Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz What happened in the last weeks? Brexit, Turkey, Nice, Bavaria...

Bring Mogenzucker from Bruneck! 'Alpine Route' series "I have never heard before of Mogenzucker and it took some time until I found out where to get it, what Mogenzucker is..."
Best performing articles in special categories written/published in 2016:



