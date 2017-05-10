collections
Fashionoffice content in May 2017

Generated on 1 June 2017 for last month. Statistics generated via LogFiles, Google Analytics, Blogger.com, FeedBurner, AddThis, Twitter and additional traffic data (geography) by Quantcast.

Audience (Fashionoffice's own domains): United States, Austria, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, China, Netherlands,...

Explanation: The three pageview rankings start with the articles with the highest amount of traffic. The data are measured via
1. table: LogFiles
2. table: Blogger.com
3. table: Google Analytics
The article about the exhibition 'Otto Dix' is the one with the highest traffic (pageviews measured via LogFiles).

Geography: Articles measured via Blogger.com on Blogspot were viewed by users from US, AT, DE... which is similar to the audience data for the own domains. Another image of Fashionoffice shows Google Analytics which measures that the most pageviews of the top articles (after pageview ranking according to Google Analytics) come from Austria over the network domain telekom.at; clicks from for example the FashionFeeds on the articles haven't any influence on GA pageview data.


Most viewed Fashionoffice articles - LogFiles (own domains)
(past month; ranking after pageviews, webserver LogFile statistics)

The artist as chronicler, seen at the exhibition 'Otto Dix - The Evil Eye' at Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen ...the 1920s through the artist's critical eye...

Fashionoffice tip for summer tables: Augarten Porcelain designed by Josef Hoffmann and Mostlikely ...the two designs originate from different centuries. The mocca service...

Venice Insight: Lavazza at Peggy Guggenheim Collection Francesca Lavazza at the Lavazza and Peggy Guggenheim Collection press conference on occasion of the start of the...

Most viewed Fashionoffice articles on Blogger.com/Blogspot.com
(past month; ranking after pageviews measured by Blogger.com)

Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz new series 'Dog Tales' inspired by Biennale Arte Venezia
Why is it entitled 'Dog Tales'? ecause my currently most favorite skirt is made of a fabric with...

'Dog Tales' series by Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz Decoding art from 18th and 21st century: examples 'Apotheosis' and 'Faust' - At 'Faust', dogs in cages are the first...

'Dog Tales' series by Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz
"The dog only wants to play!" I said laughing to Marc Cabana who appears again and again in my dreams...

Most viewed Fashionoffice articles on own domains like Fashion.at, Confashion.com,...
(past month; ranking after pageviews measured by Google Analytics)

imPerfect Dancers will perform 'Hamlet' in fashion by Austrian label Weber+Weber at Salzburg Festival opening On 22 and 23 July at the opening celebration...

Austrian designer Karl Michael applies art to fashion; seen at the fashion trilogy about cyber world at Take Festival
The first part of the futuristic cyber story and fashion trilogy...

Vienna Insight: Clothing, textiles and music + art seen at the official opening of Take Festival 2017 ...such as jacquard woven fabrics by Indigo Punk aka Andrea Kovar...

Top performing Fashionoffice article on FashionFeeds

Peter Kogler's wallpaper for art pavilion of EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' in Astana, Kazakhstan On 10 June, the next world exposition 'EXPO 2017' under this year's theme...

Top article on Fashionoffice domains (visits measured via AddThis)
imPerfect Dancers will perform 'Hamlet' in fashion by Austrian label Weber+Weber at Salzburg Festival opening On 22 and 23 July at the opening celebration...

Top performing on 'Fashion Tweets' (Twitter)

adidas PureBOOST DPR launch with athletes, street runners at art-of-street-running event in Berlin The 6km run started with a street art exhibition and ended with...


