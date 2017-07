'A golem can consist of fruity earth or toxic shit' 'Dog Tales' series by Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz "A golem is a creature by a magician (in the original story by a religious man)..."

"The dog only wants to play!" I said laughing to Marc Cabana who appears again and again in my dreams...