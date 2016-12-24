

Dec 2016 - IX: New Year's Eve Music Playlist.



SPECIAL: New Year's Eve 2016 music playlist by Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz

Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz created the New Year's Eve (Spotify) playlist of music highlights which were released in 2016 and posted as tips on fashion.at/music.



28 Dec 2016 - #Music 'Jalapeño' by Janelle Monáe, Pharrell Williams, soundtrack movie 'Hidden Figures' (out now)

27 Dec 2016 - #Music 'Down' ft Joi by Run The Jewels, album 'Run the Jewels 3' (out now)

26 Dec 2016 - #Music 'Dear World,' by Nine Inch Nails, EP 'Not The Actual Events' (out now)

24 Dec 2016 - #TopOnFashionoffice last 7 days, 24 Dec: Elvis' secretary from Vienna, the city's store culture, and a beauty pioneer

23 Dec 2016 - #Music 'Surfin'' ft Pharrell Williams by Kid Cudi, album 'Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin'' (out now)