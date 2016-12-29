

Jan 2017 - I: Detox.



After-New Year's Eve juice tip: Red beets, carrot, raspberries, lemon and apple in a mix Fashionoffice selected one healthy, quick & easy recipe sent by Kenwood...



Fashionoffice tip: Luxury, high-tech and security for urban mobility ...such as with a reflective jacket seen at the SS2017 collection by Porsche Design Sport by adidas....



One of the big themes of early new year 2017: Detoxing Carola Schoch founded programs (sports, cooking, holiday tours) and the online shop WellVille with focus on detoxing...



Top Fashionoffice content during 2016

Statistics generated on 1 January 2017 for 12 months: 82.000 global visits from US, AT, DE, FR, UK,...





Top (most popular, most viewed) #Fashionoffice content in December 2016

Generated on 1 January 2017; Audience: United States, Austria, Germany,...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: Sia 'The Greatest' ft Kendrick Lamar (KDA Remix); 'Surfin'' ft Pharrell Williams by Kid Cudi;...



Last 30 days: 'Sweet Melodies' by Lizzy Land; '501's' by Fortunes; 'Getting Over You' by LUCA;...





Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

31 Dec 2016 - #Music 'Penthouse Floor' ft Chance The Rapper by John Legend, LP 'Darkness and Light'

31 Dec 2016 - #Music 'Last Night in Los Feliz' by Niia used for video starring Kylie Jenner and Tyga

31 Dec 2016 - #TopOnFashionoffice last 7 days, 31 Dec: Velvet skin for shoulder-free fashion

30 Dec 2016 - Professor AI, Robotics Noel Sharkey about drone deliveries (of fashion,...) and future of cities

30 Dec 2016 - Great Big Story "This Solar-Powered Plane Can Circle the Globe with No Pollution"

30 Dec 2016 - Filmmaker Oscar Boyson's project 'The Future of Cities' (Copenhagen, New York, Mumbai, Shenzhen,...)