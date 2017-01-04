

Jan 2017 - III: Mobility & Tech.



Electric cars Citroën 'C-Zero' for emov service in Madrid

The car-sharing service emov is part of the sustainable urban mobility policy of Madrid. Digital technology for urban mobility...



Musician Kaskade teamed up with Incase for luggage with tech-optimized storage The carry-on roller, backpack, headphone case, USB light,... is on show at CES in Las Vegas...



Fashionoffice tip: Luxury, high-tech and security for urban mobility ...such as with a reflective jacket seen at the SS2017 collection by Porsche Design Sport by adidas....



ISPO Munich Health & Fitness spotlight in Feb 2017: Women in sport and the influence of social media Women are in many cases fitter (healthier) and better trained...



One of the big themes of early new year 2017: Detoxing Carola Schoch founded programs (urban sports activities, cooking, holiday tours) and the online shop WellVille with focus on...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 30 days: Sia 'The Greatest' ft Kendrick Lamar (KDA Remix); 'Surfin'' ft Pharrell Williams by Kid Cudi; '501's' by Fortunes;...



Last 7 days: Playlist by Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz; 'Dear World,' by Nine Inch Nails; 'Jalapeño' by Janelle Monáe,...;...





5 Jan 2017 - #Music 'Shelter' by Vandelux

5 Jan 2017 - #Music 'Rooting For You' by London Grammar

5 Jan 2017 - Stephanie Klaura's textile installation about privacy in digital era (19 Jan - 26 Mar, Bank Austria Kunstforum Vienna)

5 Jan 2017 - The Telegraph "Could 'camouflage' fashion help you hide from facial recognition technology?"