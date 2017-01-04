collections
Dec 2016 - V: Miss World Grand Final.
Dec 2016 - VI: Top Photos.
Dec 2016 - VII: Food. Joie de Vivre. Fitness.
Dec 2016 - VIII: Preview 2017.
Dec 2016 - IX: New Year's Eve Music Playlist.
Jan 2017 - I: Detox.
Jan 2017 - II: Tips for Hair & Skin.


Jan 2017 - III: Mobility & Tech.


Electric cars Citroën 'C-Zero' for emov service in Madrid
The car-sharing service emov is part of the sustainable urban mobility policy of Madrid. Digital technology for urban mobility...


Musician Kaskade teamed up with Incase for luggage with tech-optimized storage The carry-on roller, backpack, headphone case, USB light,... is on show at CES in Las Vegas...


Fashionoffice tip: Luxury, high-tech and security for urban mobility ...such as with a reflective jacket seen at the SS2017 collection by Porsche Design Sport by adidas....


ISPO Munich Health & Fitness spotlight in Feb 2017: Women in sport and the influence of social media Women are in many cases fitter (healthier) and better trained...


One of the big themes of early new year 2017: Detoxing Carola Schoch founded programs (urban sports activities, cooking, holiday tours) and the online shop WellVille with focus on...


Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music
Last 30 days: Sia 'The Greatest' ft Kendrick Lamar (KDA Remix); 'Surfin'' ft Pharrell Williams by Kid Cudi; '501's' by Fortunes;...

Last 7 days: Playlist by Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz; 'Dear World,' by Nine Inch Nails; 'Jalapeño' by Janelle Monáe,...;...


Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

5 Jan 2017 - #Music 'Shelter' by Vandelux

5 Jan 2017 - #Music 'Rooting For You' by London Grammar

5 Jan 2017 - Stephanie Klaura's textile installation about privacy in digital era (19 Jan - 26 Mar, Bank Austria Kunstforum Vienna)

5 Jan 2017 - The Telegraph "Could 'camouflage' fashion help you hide from facial recognition technology?"

4 Jan 2017 - #Music video 'Never Give Up' by Sia from the 'Lion' movie soundtrack

