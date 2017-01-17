

Outfit tip inspired by Austria's glam ski spot Kitzbühel Kitzbühel is Austria's most glamorous ski region and motivates brands, media each year again for styling tips...



Fashionoffice mountain outfit tip for early 2017: bright colors, florals, sweet scents The candy colored flower, nature inspired outfit tip is intended for activities in the alps...



Cold weather style inspired by AI robots of the movie Star Wars Three pieces are inspired by the most iconic AI robots in movie history, especially R2-D2 from the Star Wars movies...



The esthetics of a retro-futuristic world applied to the new 'Ducati Diavel Diesel' motorbike Desel and Ducati premiered the new bike 'Diavel' as a synergy of fashion and...



Musician Kaskade teamed up with Incase for luggage with tech-optimized storage The carry-on roller, backpack, headphone case, USB light,... are on show at CES Las Vegas...



Life Ball's annual 'Style Bible' turned into a politically motivated 'Life Bible' This year's 'Bible' of the charity event 'Life Ball' (happens on 10 June at Vienna’s City Hall) changed...



19 Jan 2017 - #Music film/video 'Takes You Like A Rose' by Victoria+Jean

18 Jan 2017 - #Music 'Vampire' by Mai Lan

18 Jan 2017 - #Music 'This I Know' by Hanni El Khatib, album 'Savage Times' (17 Feb via Innovative Leisure)

17 Jan 2017 - Etro presents Men's FW17/18 (inspired by world's mountains) with film and digitally reworked catwalk video

17 Jan 2017 - #Music 'Don't Be Long' by Army of Bones, self-titled debut album (3 Mar)

17 Jan 2017 - #Music lyric video 'Troubled Times' by Green Day, album 'Revolution Radio'