How Tally Weijl explores Valentine's Day On the first sight, Tally Weijl's friendship jewelry statement cards with writings in big letters like "IT'S OVER"...



Swarovski jewelry is inspired by French Haute Joaillerie and architectural landmarks like the Pyramid in Paris ...world-famous architectural landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or the...



Print from the 'Dollhouse' AW17/18 collection by Lena Hoschek used for Kissa tea 'Supermodel's Secret' The two Austrian brands' limited edition of pink-leo...



Designer Conroy Nachtigall developed alpine jacket for 'The Dyneema® Project' The development of the alpine jacket made of the ultra light and strong fiber 'Dyneema'...



Dress parade Spring/Summer 2017: shirt dresses from floral to uni and shift dresses with stripes Austrian fashion department store chain, online shop Peek & Cloppenburg...



Last 30 days: 'Comfort Fit' by Evvol; 'Shape Of You' by Ed Sheeran; 'Last Night in Los Feliz' by Niia; 'Penthouse Floor' ft Chance The Rapper by John Legend;...



Last 7 days: 'Troubled Times' by Green Day; 'Also sprach Zarathustra' by Richard Strauss; 'Don't Be Long' by Army of Bones;...





26 Jan 2017 - Alexa Chung in film 'One Night in Paris' for fashion label AG

25 Jan 2017 - #Music 'Body' by Syd, debut solo album 'Fin' (3 Feb)

24 Jan 2017 - The Guardian "Model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex"

24 Jan 2017 - #Music video 'Castle On The Hill' by Ed Sheeran