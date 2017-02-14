

Feb 2017 - VI: Footballer's Street Style.



Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso's insights into his daily routine for Porsche Design Sport by adidas ...running, drinking coffee with his wife actress Nagore Aranburu...



'Falke X 3.1 Phillip Lim' legwear premiered at 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall 2017 show during New York Fashion Week The feminine look of 3.1 Phillip Lim is inspired by...



Campaign for equality and diversity #MakeLoveNotWalls by David LaChapelle for Diesel The term 'walls' stands for mental (such as concerning the definition of gender) as well...



Tezenis bras are decorated with instruction-like patches The Tezenis SS2017 triangle bra collection shows items like the pink one with an arrow, a star and 'Love - this' writing...



Shoreline waste recycled for upcoming H&M Conscious Exclusive collection, presented by Natalia Vodianova The pleated dress is made of Bionic material...



La Prairie 'The Art of Beauty' concept extended with new partners hotel Zhero in Ischgl/Kappl and Art Basel/Basel The Swiss beauty label's new partners...



Closer view at Lady Gaga's sunglasses worn at the new 'John Wayne' video The story can be described as sexy, witty hell ride of a badass couple on a horse, on motorbikes...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 30 days: 'home' (Joywave rework) by morgxn; 'Love Is Mystical' by Cold War Kids; 'A Little Uncanny' by Conor Oberst; 'Johny' by Sofi Tukker;...



Last 7 days: 'home' (Joywave rework) by morgxn; Dior 'Poison Girl' fragrance dance video, soundtrack 'No rebel' GENER8ION ft Tayla Parx;...





Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

16 Feb 2017 - #Music 'Chief Don't Run' ft Roman GianArthur by Jidenna, album 'The Chief' (17 Feb)

15 Feb 2017 - #Music video 'Fun' by Blondie, album 'Pollinator' (5 May)

15 Feb 2017 - #Music by Nicholas Britell 'Moonlight' interpreted by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

15 Feb 2017 - #Music 'Wednesday' by Tennyson X Mr. Carmack for Red Bull Sound Select

15 Feb 2017 - #Music 'Cold' ft. Future by Maroon 5

13 Feb 2017 - Open to apply! hessnatur fully funds one student's fees at Esmod Berlin 'Sustainability in Fashion' MA Programme