

March 2017 - II: Voyage.



'Voyage' wedding collection by Solaine Piccoli and Niely Hoetsch presented with film

Brazilian bridal wear label Solaine Piccoli and Vienna-based head couture...



Jeans trends seen by Levi's during fashion weeks in London and New York on the streets Fashionoffice looked through the street style images captured by Levi's during...



Neubau Eyewear models complete streetwear by Grinko FW17/18 during Milan Fashion Week For the young Austrian label Neubau, it was the debut at Milan Fashion Week...



Creative workshop for phone video making at the exhibition 'Handyfilmen' The workshop for scholars, teachers together with artist Carla Degenhardt at Volkskundemuseum Vienna...



Collaboration between Indian designer Manish Arora and Swarovski celebrated at travel business gala in New Delhi From end of March, Manish Arora's 'Life Is Beautiful'...



La Prairie 'The Art of Beauty' concept extended with new partners hotel Zhero in Ischgl/Kappl and Art Basel/Basel (in June) The Swiss beauty label's new partners...



Take Festival released the campaign 2017 photographed by Maria Ziegelböck in fashion editorial-like style From 25 to 29 April, the 'Take Festival' will happen in Vienna...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: 'Genie' ft Mayer Hawthorne by Busy P; 'Show You The Way' ft Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins by Thundercat; Rick Wakeman 'Journey to the Centre of the Earth';...



Last 30 days: 'home' (Joywave rework) by morgxn; 'Love Is Mystical' by Cold War Kids; 'Old School' by Urban Cone; 'Shock Horror' by Shy Luv;...





Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

4 Mar 2017 - #TopOnFashionoffice last 7 days, 4 March: Puma X Minions release sports footwear, apparel in subversive sweet design...

3 Mar 2017 - #Music 'Lying Together' by FKJ, debut full-length album 'French Kiwi Juice' (released today)

3 Mar 2017 - Portrait of filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund on occasion of his collaboration with men's underwear label CDLP

3 Mar 2017 - #Music 'New Man' by Ed Sheeran, album '÷' (released today)

3 Mar 2017 - #Music dance track 'Fuego' by Alok and Bhaskar

3 Mar 2017 - #Music 'Feel It Still' by Portugal. The Man

2 Mar 2017 - #ParisFashionWeek runway video: Balmain ready-to-wear FW2017/18 by Olivier Rousteing

2 Mar 2017 - #Music 'Where I Want To Go' by Roo Panes, album 'Paperweights'

2 Mar 2017 - #Music SpotifyUKViral 'Dopamine' by Franc Moody

2 Mar 2017 - parismodesTV interview about H&M Women's and Men's SS17, inspired by Cuba and ballet

1 Mar 2017 - #Music 'Open Wide (Sene remix)' by Denitia and Sene, upcoming 'love and noir. Remix Series'