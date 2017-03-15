

March 2017 - VIII: Swimwear. Cosmetics. Biking.



Calzedonia presents new swimsuits and bikinis with beach campaign For the campaign, Calzedonia worked with the models Toni Garrn, Ophelie Guillermand, Blanca...



Vienna Insight: Marionnaud invited to a beauty tour Fashionoffice asked Ciaté London about the nail trends of this Spring/Summer: pastel colors like the fresh 'Pepperminty'...



Fashionoffice Spring/Summer 2017 tips for urban bikers A favor of bikes in the design of a scooter - whether driven by electro battery or fuel tank, is that shoes keep clean...



Arran Gregory's nature-technology referencing geometrical mirror art as Swarovski crystal sculptures ...the impact of the environment on living beings...



Gössl designer Maria Oberfrank reworked Augarten porcelain patterns for flower embroideries on clothing Augarten Porcelain Manufactory invited to its plalace in Vienna...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 30 days: 'Genie' ft Mayer Hawthorne by Busy; 'H&M Loves Coachella' ft The Atomics; 'Dopamine' by Franc Moody; 'Feel It Still' by Portugal. The Man;...



Last 7 days: 'In the Morning' by Jaded; 'Don't Pass Me By' by Laura Marling; 'Your Maker' (Anna Wise Remaker) by Gonjasufi; 'Sweet' by Little Dragon;...





Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

18 Mar 2017 - #TopOnFashionoffice last 7 days, 18 March: Fashionoffice Spring/Summer 2017 tips for urban bikers...

17 Mar 2017 - Vogue Video "Miss Rodeo New Mexico 2016 Shows Vogue The Ropes | American Women"

17 Mar 2017 - Departure Fashion Night (27 April 2017) calls Viennese designers

17 Mar 2017 - #Music 'Nightcrawler' by ZHU, announces project 'The Blacklizt'

17 Mar 2017 - #Music 'TG4M' by Zara Larsson, album 'So Good' (released today)