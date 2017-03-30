

April 2017 - I: Designing Shoes.



Artists, designers like Björk, Francis Bitonti at Vienna Biennale 2017 'Robots. Work. Our Future.' Digital fashion designer Francis Bitonti's 3D-printed 'Molecule Shoes'...



Dachstein collaborated with blind mountaineer Andy Holzer for climbing footwear 'Spürsinn EVO' The German word 'Spürsinn' means as much as the 'sense to feel'...



Art Paris Art Fair 2017 invited Africa as Guest of Honour and provides insights into the continent's cultural life Fashionoffice looked through the preview and found textile...



IXK designer Isabel Kibler's scarves are inspired by earth's nature, especially water and eco-dyeing Signature for the SS17 collection 'Postcards From The Future'...



Vienna Insight: Marionnaud invited to a beauty tour Fashionoffice asked Ciaté London about the nail trends of this Spring/Summer: pastel colors like the fresh 'Pepperminty'...



Fashionoffice SS2017 tip: Juicy Style The 'Juicy Style' is inspired by this year's floral fashion prints and derives its name from high-tech beverages, cosmetics and digitally...



Top (most popular, most viewed) #Fashionoffice content in March 2017

Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

1 Apr 2017 - 'Cherchez la femme' exhibition (Jewish Museum Berlin) curator Miriam Goldmann about why women hide their hair

1 Apr 2017 - #Music 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing' by London Grammar, title track of upcoming album (9 Jun)

1 Apr 2017 - #TopOnFashionoffice last 7 days, 1 Apr: IXK designer Isabel Kibler's scarves are inspired by earth's nature, especially water and eco-dyeing

31 Mar 2017 - #Music 'Shake It On' by Jamiroquai, album 'Automaton' (released today)

31 Mar 2017 - #Music 'Systemagic' by Goldfrapp, album 'Silver Eye' (released today)

30 Mar 2017 - 5 ideas for 'Global Change Award' (voting until 2 Apr): solar textiles, grape leather, denim-dyed denim,...

30 Mar 2017 - #Music SpotifyViralUK 'Is It Always Binary' by Soulwax, album 'From Deewee'

30 Mar 2017 - #Music 'In Cold Blood' by alt-J, album 'Relaxer' (June)

29 Mar 2017 - Great Big Story video "A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology"





