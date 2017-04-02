

April 2017 - II: Austrian Fashion & Traditions.



Lena Hoschek SS2017 trachten collection is inspired and named after Austrian regions and traditions ...such as the ribbon skirt 'Maifest'. 'Maifest' is celebrated ...



University of Applied Arts, department fashion design announces runway show dates

On 13 June at the Orangerie at Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna...



Fashionoffice skin care tip: ginger X multi-mineral leave-on mask ...so brand new (and almost treated like a secret) that only few and rare information can be found online...



Swarovski presented first edition #01 of 'Kristallwelten Magazin' with Manish Arora

On occasion of the premiere of the stage settings of four windows by Manish Arora...



Vienna eating and drinking event series 'Markterei' teams up with fashion and design labels On 7 and 8 April, Markterei teams up with design (fashion, jewelry, interior,...) and...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: video in alliance with Comme des Garçons for 'Samaritan' by ionnalee; 'Tongue Tied' by Earl; 'Kill for Candy' by Dreamcar;...



Last 30 days: video in alliance with Comme des Garçons for 'Samaritan' by ionnalee; 'Transient Program for Drums and Machinery' by Soulwax;...





4 Apr 2017 - #Music 'Fire' by Beth Ditto, album 'Fake Sugar' (16 June)

2 Apr 2017 - At the office with Paul Smith, Nowness 'Fear and Love' series (collaboration with London Design Museum)

2 Apr 2017 - #Music 'Angels/Your Love' ft BJ the Chicago Kid by Mr Jukes, album 'God First' (9 Jun)





