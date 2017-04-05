

April 2017 - III: Environment.



Citizen science project for the research on butterflies in Austria is extended by DNA barcoding project ...which will be used for environmentally friendly landscape planning...



Fashionoffice tip: Sunny sand-beach notes made of sustainable ingredients and filled into recyclable bottle Clean Reserve is dedicated to the conservation of agricultural land...



Vienna Insight: Trude Forsher's life memories exhibited at Jewish Museum ...was presented by the son of Trude Forsher, James Forsher, JMV Director Danielle Spera,...



Dachstein collaborated with blind mountaineer Andy Holzer for climbing footwear 'Spürsinn EVO' The German word 'Spürsinn' means as much as the 'sense to feel'...



Artists, designers like Björk, Francis Bitonti at Vienna Biennale 2017 'Robots. Work. Our Future.' Digital fashion designer Francis Bitonti's 3D-printed 'Molecule Shoes'...



Central Europe's largest design outlet McArthurGlen Parndorf extends and invited Austrian fashion designers On 11 April, McArthurGlen Parndorf nearby Vienna...



Fashionoffice Mother's Day tip: cooking spoon made from wood of wine barrels of prominent Austrian wineries The idea of recycling the wood of wine barrels for spoons...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: 'Samaritan' by ionnalee; 'Kill for Candy' by Dreamcar; 'Tongue Tied' by Earl; 'Is It Always Binary' by Soulwax;...



Last 30 days: 'Samaritan' by ionnalee; 'Tongue Tied' by Earl; 'Kill for Candy' by Dreamcar; 'Is It Always Binary' by Soulwax;...





Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

7 Apr 2017 - #Music 'Double Roses' by Karen Elson, title track of the new album (released today)

7 Apr 2017 - #Music cover of 'A Taste of Honey' by The Shins, album 'Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle' (released today)

6 Apr 2017 - Music video maker Mark Romanek's photos of Iggy Pop, Kayne West, Johnny Cash, Mick Jagger, Jay Z,...