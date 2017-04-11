

Balldesigner' online tool for designing individual footballs At balldesigner.at, users can choose between the three options 'Multi Panel', 'Panorama' and 'Single Panel'...



Viennese confectionary as stage for dirndl-dresses with extraordinary prints like sushi rolling cats or pin-ups Designer Gabriela Urabl was inspired by the meeting of cultures...



Citizen science project for the research on butterflies in Austria is extended by DNA barcoding project The 'Schmetterlings-App' (Butterfly-App) of the collaborative...



Fashionoffice tip: Sunny sand-beach notes made of sustainable ingredients and filled into recyclable bottle Ever felt in love with yourself? Try the 'Citron Fig' eau de...



Vienna Insight: Trude Forsher's life memories exhibited at Jewish Museum

...was presented by the son of Trude Forsher, James Forsher, JMV Director Danielle Spera,...



Fashionoffice SS2017 tip: Maritime Style 'Ahoy' is the title of the new Spring/Summer 2017 collection by Austrian label Lena Hoschek. The navy colored 'Sailor Jacket' with golden...



Vienna Insight: Culinary, arts & crafts, and cosmetics at the weekend market 'Markterei' Fashionoffice visited Markterei's special edition 'Marketerei plus Design!'...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: 'Fire' by Beth Ditto; 'Angels/Your Love' ft BJ the Chicago Kid by Mr Jukes; 'The One 2' by !!! (Chk Chk Chk); 'Double Roses' by Karen Elson;...



Last 30 days: 'Samaritan' by ionnalee; 'Tongue Tied' by Earl; 'Kill for Candy' by Dreamcar; 'Is It Always Binary' by Soulwax;...





13 Apr 2017 - #Music 'Lava' ft Matthew And The Atlas by Tender Central

13 Apr 2017 - #Music SpotifyUKViral 'Nothing Burns Like the Cold' ft Vince Staples by Snoh Aalegra

12 Apr 2017 - Campaign video for Cape Town-based 'Mami Wata' surf apparel, -boards label inspired by African nature, culture

12 Apr 2017 - Video interview with Jeff Koons talking about his collaboration with Louis Vuitton

12 Apr 2017 - #Music 'Hell and High Water' by Karen Elson, album 'Double Roses'

11 Apr 2017 - BusinessOfFashion about Edward Enninful, first male editor-in-chief of British Vogue

11 Apr 2017 - #Music underwater ballet video 'I Got You' by Seramic, nominated for Berlin Music Video Awards 2017, VimeoStaffPick