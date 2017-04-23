

April 2017 - XI: Fashionoffice DIY Tips.



Fashionoffice DIY beach and pool activity tip: crocheting a bikini or baby fashion from skin-caring 'Wakame' sea algae yarn The new yarn by Lana Grossa is presented with...



Fashionoffice DIY garden tip: planting fragrant flowers On the search for seeds for fragrant flowers which blossom over longer time, Fashionoffice came along The Golden Rabbit store...



Digitally produced flower bouquets by René Twigge presented at the photo art gallery Lumas Vienna On occasion of Mother's Day, limited editions of photographic art...



Seen at Calzedonia SS2017: Flower fabrics for swimwear in vintage Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro style For the vintage swimwear, the designers were inspired by the beaches...



Launch of 'Austrian Center for Fashion Research' at Take Festival in Vienna The collaboration between University of Art and Design Linz and Academy of Fine Arts Vienna...



Fashionoffice skin care tip: ginger X multi-mineral leave-on mask ...so brand new (and almost treated like a secret) that only few and rare information can be found online...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: 'Good Goodbye' ft Pusha T and Stormzy by Linkin Park; '3WW' by alt-J; 'XX' (Kiss Kiss) by morgxn; 'The Cure' by Lady Gaga;...



Last 30 days: 'Samaritan' by ionnalee; 'Tongue Tied' by Earl; 'Kill for Candy' by Dreamcar; 'Angels/Your Love' ft BJ the Chicago Kid by Mr Jukes;...





Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

25 Apr 2017 - #Music Gorillaz' 'The Apprentice' ft Rag'n'Bone Man, Zebra Katz, RAY BLK, album 'Humanz' (28 Apr)





