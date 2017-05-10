

May 2017 - VII: Views on History & Future.



Vienna Insight: Preview of the exhibition 'Buy from Jews! Story of a Viennese store culture' at Jewish Museum The curators Astrid Peterle and Janine Zettl introduced...



Peter Kogler's wallpaper for art pavilion of EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' in Astana, Kazakhstan On 10 June, the next world exposition 'EXPO 2017' under this year's theme...



Artist, designer Lili Ploskova releases retrospective art book spanning over 20 years

Fashion insiders know artist Lili Ploskova even from her textile art/fashion label Lila Pix...



Fashionoffice's Karin Sawetz new series 'Dog Tales' inspired by Biennale Arte Venezia

Why is it entitled 'Dog Tales'? Because my currently most favorite skirt is made of a fabric with...



Artists, designers like Björk, Francis Bitonti at Vienna Biennale 2017 'Robots. Work. Our Future.' Digital fashion designer Francis Bitonti's 3D-printed 'Molecule Shoes'...



Arran Gregory's nature-technology referencing geometrical mirror art as Swarovski crystal sculptures ...the impact of the environment on living beings...



18 May 2017 - 'Google Lens' provides information about architecture, art,... presented at Google I/O 2017

17 May 2017 - #Music 'Your Time' ft. Kaytranada by Nick Murphy, EP 'Missing Link' (out now)



