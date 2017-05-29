

May 2017 - XIII: Jewelry. Bags. ...



Jewelry by Sandersen (Sophie Andersen) seen by photographer VanDeHart (Vanessa Désirée Hartmann) ...in an elegant, sexy way. The signature style are fine chains...



Freitag recycled truck tarps for MacBook sleeves 11"-15" Freitag sent the information that they've added two new sizes to the range of MacBook sleeves: 12" & Pro 13"



Betten Reiter fills bed clothes with alpine tree wood flakes for better sleep experience Betten Reiter's decision to produce the product range is backed by research results...



Havaianas by Simone Rocha, Manolo Blahnik, Swarovski, Arizona Muse, Naomi Campbell for 'Women for Women' From 1 July at the fund raising platform Givergy ,...



Artist, designer Lili Ploskova releases retrospective art book spanning over 20 years Fashion insiders know artist Lili Ploskova even from her textile art/fashion label Lila Pix...



University of Applied Arts, department fashion design announces runway show dates On 13 June at the Orangerie at Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: 'Lust For Life' ft. The Weeknd by Lana Del Rey; 'Further' by Montreal's TOPS; 'Ti Amo' by Phoenix; 'The Dog' by Petter Sebastian;...



Last 30 days: 'Four Seas' by Howie Lee; 'Run Me Through' by Perfume Genius; 'Just Like Love' by Perfume Genius; 'Turn It All Down' by Bibio;...



Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

31 May 2017 - #Music 'Mask Off' (Remix) ft. Kendrick Lamar by Future

31 May 2017 - #Music 'Supercharge' ft. Big Narstie by Enter Shikari

29 May 2017 - #Music video title track of the 'Bedroom' EP by Mabel (out now)