

July 2017 - IX: Icons.



Chatbot symbol-like figures inspired by iconic characters such as Austrian composer Mozart seen at Quipster The graphics have an universal appeal of the representation of...



Lumas presents celebrity portraits by photographer Gabo during Berlin Art Week From 10 to 17 September at Humboldt Box Berlin during Berlin Art Week,...



Replay remixes label heritage for new 'Rebels & Heroes' style Fall/Winter 17/18 The tension of this mix - such as trousers in camouflage print and motorbike jackets with loud...



Thomas Sabo 10th anniversary 'Rebel at heart' collection references Buddhist malas and fleur de lys symbol ...men's and women's jewelry in designs derived from...



Anniversary artwork 'Kiehl's Loves Vienna' narrates the heritage of the beauty label and Vienna The designers at the New York headquarters of Kiehl's created the picture story...



Steirischer Herbst celebrates 50th anniversary and opens festival centre with music, performance by Isabel Lewis The salon 'An Occasion' by artist Isabel Lewis,...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 7 days: '$4,000,000' ft Bad Royal, Ma$e, Big Gigantic by Steva Aoki; 'From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew' ft Lalah Hathaway by Mr Jukes; 'Nuggets' ft Bonzai by Mura Masa;...



Last 30 days: 'Electric Blue' by Arcade Fire; 'Nuggets' ft Bonzai by Mura Masa; 'Give It To Ya' ft. ABRA by Josh Pan; 'From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew' ft Lalah Hathaway by Mr Jukes;...



30 July 2017 - #Music electronic dance beats 'Gender' by Berlin-based duo Skinnerbox, EP 'Gender' (out now)

29 July 2017 - #Music video 'I Feel Everything' by Cara Delevingne, produced by Pharrell Williams, song from her new movie directed by Luc Besson

29 July 2017 - New at #TopMusic 7 days (29 July): 'Woman' ft The Dap-Kings by Kesha

28 July 2017 - #Music 'Rumors' by Joywave, album 'Content' (released today)

27 July 2017 - #Music Pitchfork Best New Track 'Boys' by Charli XCX (video appearance: Diplo, Mark Ronson, Will.I.Am,...)

27 July 2017 - Vice documentary 'Raised Without Gender' about gender neutral kindergartens

26 July 2017 - #Music video by Ada Bligaard Søby interprets experiences of refugees 'Blk & Wht' by Zebra Katz





