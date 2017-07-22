

July 2017 - VII: Rebels.



Replay remixes label heritage for new 'Rebels & Heroes' style Fall/Winter 17/18

The tension of this mix - such as trousers in camouflage print and motorbike jackets with loud...



Thomas Sabo 10th anniversary 'Rebel at heart' collection references Buddhist malas and fleur de lys symbol ...men's and women's jewelry in designs derived from...



Austrian designer Karl Michael applies art to fashion; seen at the fashion trilogy about cyber world at Take Festival The first part of the futuristic cyber story and...



Nail couture by CND in electric orange with Hollywood Walk of Fame inspired stars for Jeremy Scott FW17 show ...at New York Fashion Week. California based CND created...



Anniversary artwork 'Kiehl's Loves Vienna' narrates the heritage of the beauty label and Vienna The designers at the New York headquarters of Kiehl's created the picture story...



Festive styles FW17 seen at the new Swarovski #bebrilliant campaign with global influencers The three influencers Ruby Rose, Jourdan Dunn and Fei Fei Sun are the...



'H&M Studio AW17 x colette' collection shows hand-painted graffiti and is inspired by the streets of New York Main color of the feminine designs with punk...



Bohemian, gypsy chic and Hungarian folklore inspired Lena Hoschek 'Kiss me Piroschka' Spring/Summer 2018 During Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin,...



Last 7 days: 'Electric Blue' by Arcade Fire; 'Nuggets' ft Bonzai by Mura Masa; 'From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew' ft Lalah Hathaway by Mr Jukes;...



Last 30 days: 'Give It To Ya' ft. ABRA by Josh Pan; 'Naughty Ride' by WizKid ft Major Lazer; 'Don't Quit' by DJ Khaled ft Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Jeremih;...



23 July 2017 - Great Big Story portrait of umbrella repair boutique owner "The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry"

22 July 2017 - #TopOnFashionoffice last 7 days, 22 July: Opening of new 'Museum of Illusions'

22 July 2017 - #Music 'When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing' by Lana Del Rey, album 'Lust For Life' (out now)

21 July 2017 - #Music '$4,000,000' ft Bad Royal, Ma$e, Big Gigantic by Steva Aoki; LP 'Steve Aoki Presents Kolony' (released today)

21 July 2017 - Under Armour 'Unlike Any' campaign with ballerina Misty Copeland / spoken wird poetry by Saul Williams,...

19 July 2017 - #Music 'This Isn't The Place' by Nine Inch Nails, EP 'Add Violence' (21 July)

19 July 2017 - #Music 'Sunrise (Always Comes Around)' ft Liela Moss by UNKLE, album 'The Road: Part 1' (18 Aug)





