

August 2017 - VI: Climate & Nature.



Insights into the work of Austrian forestry manager, biologist Anna Pirtscher ...manages 'LIFE+ Project Ausseerland' for environmental, nature conservation and climate actions...



Petit Bateau store opening in Salzburg focuses with 'Deyrolle' collection on humanity and nature preservation as well as girls' and boys' explorer spirit...



Angelique Kerber, Dominic Thiem,... will debut adidas Tennis Collection by Pharrell Williams at US Open High-ranking Austrian athlete Dominic Thiem will wear...



Peek & Cloppenburg launches Marina Hoermanseder Autumn/Winter 2017 at two department stores in Vienna The French-Austrian in Berlin based designer...



Vienna Insight: Where the city's lifestyle is produced; the 'Wiener Originale' tour The writing on the t-shirt reminds at the first sight the Austrian saying...



Humanic 3-D foot scanner and fashion-shoe-trends presentation at MQ Vienna Fashion Week From 12 to 17 September at the main tent of MQVFW, the Austrian shoe...



South Tyrolean mountain style at the new Luis Trenker store in Vienna South Tyrolean label Luis Trenker opened recently a new store in Vienna. It's the fifth own shop...



MKG Hamburg 'Pure Gold. Upcycled! Upgraded!' exhibition explores esthetics of recycling & design Objects like the 'Flip Flop' table display by Diederik Schneemann...



Top Ten Fashionoffice's FashionFeeds #music

Last 30 days: 'From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew' ft Lalah Hathaway by Mr Jukes; 'Deadcrush' by alt-J; Van Halen's 'Right Now' covered by Classixx;...

Last 7 days: 'Niños Matadores' by Krikor Kouchian; 'Havana' by Camila Cabello ft Young Thug; 'Strobelite' by Gorillaz; 'LMK' by Kelela;...



Selected Fashionoffice's SHORT MESSAGES from the temporarily published FashionFeeds (items can be found at the magazine's permanent, chronological archive on fashion.at/mobile).

18 Aug 2017 - #Music 'Hurtin' by Toulouse, album 'Extended Plea' (15 Sept)

17 Aug 2017 - #Music Pitchfork Best New Track 'tonite' by LCD Soundsystem, album 'American Dream' (1 Sept)

17 Aug 2017 - 'C4' film for fourth collection by New York-based label Phelan shows ritual-like dance performance and cgi-animation

17 Aug 2017 - Watch maker Morten Linde and bike maker Rasmus Gjesing about 'Linde Werdelin x Cykelmageren Bicycle'

16 Aug 2017 - Reminder on occasion of #ElvisWeek : Exhibition about Elvis' secretary from Vienna

16 Aug 2017 - #Music 'The Evil Has Landed' by Queens of the Stone Age, album 'Villains' (25 Aug)





