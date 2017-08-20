

August 2017 - X: 19/20th century esthetics.



'Woman in Gold' by Kilian pays homage to Gustav Klimt's portrait of art patron Adele Bloch-Bauer The glamorously shining fragrance-time-travel premieres on...



Wash bags with 19th/early 20th century inspired prints by British stationery and gift brand 'Chase and Wonder' New are the wash bags 'Flower Lady' and 'Manners Maketh Man'...



Celebration of 200 years of cycling at the exhibition 'Bicycles' mechanical innovations changed not only the way we are living together but initiated clothing...



Fashionoffice autumn tip for urban style: Chic with digital equipment and high-performance beauty Fashionoffice looked through the new autumn collections...



Fragrance tip: sunny fresh 'Californian Poppy' by Atkinsons The scent's character can be described as full of optimism, zest for life. It evokes impressions of wild nature...



Insights into the work of Austrian forestry manager, biologist Anna Pirtscher at lake Altaussee Portrait 'When the boat becomes your desk' at Austria Info magazine...



South Tyrolean mountain style at the new Luis Trenker store in Vienna South Tyrolean label Luis Trenker opened recently a new store in Vienna. It's the fifth own shop...



"The sheep's illumination is a fake!" by Karin Sawetz, publisher Fashionoffice "The image's purple unearthly rays were produced by dirt - such as fake is often produced by dirt..."



